A US navy supply and base ship, the USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) is to undergo maintenance works in Malta to ensure it complies with safety of life at sea and environmental protection requirements, the US Embassy said.

The ship’s visit, the second of its kind in the past year, promotes the maritime partnership between the United States and Malta, while also contributing 'significantly' to the Maltese economy, the embassy said.

The 239 m ship recently took part in the emergency response to the devastating earthquake in Turkey, delivering relief supplies.

USS Hershel "Woody" Williams provides dedicated support for airborne mine countermeasures, expeditionary missions, counter-piracy, maritime security, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief and is crewed by a hybrid team of military service members and Military Sealift Command (MSC) civil service mariners (CIVMARs). Captain Lenard Mitchell is the Commanding Officer.