US Open champion Emma Raducanu moved into the top 20 of the world rankings for the first time on Monday.
The 18-year-old Briton, who is ranked 20th after reaching the quarter-finals of the Transylvania Open in October, became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam when she triumphed in New York in September.
This week, Raducanu is top seed for the Linz Open in Austria and has a bye into Tuesday’s second round.
