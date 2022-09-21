US Open semi-finalist Caroline Garcia crashed out in her opening match at the Pan Pacific Open on Wednesday, squandering a match point to be ousted 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/5) by China’s Zhang Shuai.

France’s Garcia, the number two seed, has been in red-hot form, winning the Cincinnati Masters last month before reaching her first Grand Slam semi-final at Flushing Meadows two weeks ago.

But she came up short against world number 28 Zhang in Tokyo despite hitting 27 aces to her opponent’s four and holding a match point at 5-4 in the second set.

