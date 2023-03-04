Novak Djokovic’s bid to gain entry to the United States for ATP events at Indian wells and Miami received support from the US Tennis Association and US Open organizers on Friday.

The Serbian star is currently barred from entering the United States because he is unvaccinated against Covid-19, but has petitioned US authorities for special permission to enter.

The US Open Twitter feed featured a post on Friday saying American tennis authorities hoped he would be allowed to enter.

“Novak Djokovic is one the greatest champions our sport has ever seen,” the post said. “The USTA and US Open are hopeful that Novak is successful in his petition to enter the country, and that the fans will be able to see him back in action at Indian Wells and Miami.”

