There’s a good reason why US Powerball is such a popular draw game. Even after six years, Powerball’s amazing US$1.586 billion record-breaking jackpot is still the largest in history.

That could all change soon, however, as the US Powerball jackpot has surged past the half-a-billion-dollar mark, with US$572 million (approximately €528 million), to become the biggest lotto prize currently on offer. This extremely attractive prize has players all around the world wondering how they can take part in this exciting series of rollovers.

Thankfully, you can play the world’s top lotteries – including US Powerball – from Malta, with just a click on your computer or a tap on your phone. This fast-paced lotto holds draws three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, so make sure to get your orders in on time for the next draw!

How does it work?

With theLotter’s ticket courier service you can play the biggest lotteries in the world from anywhere and at any time. Just purchase official lottery tickets right from your browser and theLotter’s local representatives will go out and physically purchase the tickets on your behalf.

Interested in giving it a go? Here’s all it takes:

Go to theLotter.com and create your account. Select US Powerball from the list of over 50 of the available top lotteries in the world, including US Mega Millions, EuroMillions, and more. Choose your lucky numbers and hit 'play'.

That’s all there is to it! After you’ve picked your preferred payment method and confirmed your order, theLotter will buy your official tickets and scan them into your online account so that you can see them before the upcoming draw.

Why play online?

By playing online at theLotter you’ll be able to subscribe to a lottery and make sure you never miss a draw while receiving every seventh ticket free, or order a specified amount of tickets in advance for a discounted price with Multi-Draw packages. There’s also the opportunity to easily play as part of a Syndicate or to combine personal and group entries for better prices and odds with Bundles!

Not only that, but you’ll also be able to say goodbye to having to check your tickets for matches one by one, or worrying that you’ve misplaced or lost a winning ticket. When playing online you don’t have to keep track of anything and theLotter will notify you directly by email and/or SMS if you’ve won.

But is it safe and legal?

Yes and yes!

theLotter’s uses 128-bit SSL to guarantee the safety of your personal data and transactions. Any questions or concerns you have can be quickly answered by their professional customer support team, available 24/7.

Winning the US Powerball from abroad is also perfectly legal! According to game’s official website: “You do not have to be a [US] citizen or a resident to play the game,” and there are absolutely no limitations on who can “purchase a Powerball ticket… play the game and… collect prizes.”

You can rest assured that not only can you play safely and legally play Powerball online, any prizes you win on theLotter will be yours commission-FREE! (Subject to tax deduction where applicable).

Start playing for the world’s biggest jackpot today!

The next US Powerball draw is coming up this Saturday. To make sure you don’t miss playing for the US$572 million get in your lucky numbers right away!

For more information, and to start playing, head on over to theLotter.com.

Lotto Direct Limited is operating thelotter.com. Lotto Direct Limited is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority; License Reference MGA/CRP/402/2017. 18+ only. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For more information visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/.