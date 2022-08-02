President Joe Biden remains positive for COVID but is feeling well and working in isolation as he deals with a so-called rebound case of the virus, his doctor said Monday.

"The president continues to feel well as he starts his week," White House physician Kevin O'Connor wrote in a memorandum.

"This morning, as could be anticipated, his SARS-CoV-2 antigen testing remained positive. The president will continue his strict isolation measures," the doctor wrote.

"He will continue to conduct the business of the American people."

Biden had recovered last week from a first bout of COVID, but after four days of negative tests he once again tested positive Saturday.

In a memorandum Sunday, O'Connor linked that result to "rebound positivity".

He said patients treated with Paxlovid - as Biden was - sometimes clear the virus but still test positive afterward.