US shoppers opened their wallets at malls and auto dealerships in May as states eased restrictions to contain the coronavirus, underpinning retail spending and adding another sign that the economy is recovering from earlier lockdowns to control the pandemic.

Figures released by the Commerce Department showed that retail sales, a measure of purchases at shops, restaurants and online, increased a seasonally adjusted 17.7 per cent in May from a month earlier, blowing away already-lofty expectations. The gain in sales easily topped the record of 6.7 per cent from October 2001 − a month after the September 11 terrorist attacks − and beat the eight per cent gain forecast by economists.

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday warned about “significant uncertainty” regarding the pace of the US economic recovery and said that small businesses, lower-income Americans and minorities are particularly at risk. The central bank leader made these remarks during the first day of his semi-annual testimony before Congress and echoed the tone he expressed a week earlier after the Federal Open Market Committee meeting.

Powell also warned lawmakers against withdrawing fiscal support for the US economy, saying it could put the recovery at risk of another shock from the coronavirus crisis. The US entered a recession in February, a month before the World Health Organisation declared the coronavirus a pandemic, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research.

Finally, in the UK, inflation eased to a four-year low in May, adding pressure on the Bank of England to further ease monetary policy. The inflation rate, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, or CPI, eased to 0.5 per cent in May from 0.8 per cent in April, moving further below from the central bank’s two per cent target.

Cheaper petrol and the falling cost of toys and games exerted a downward pressure on the cost of living, more than compensating for higher food and drink prices. Weaker domestic prices as a result of the restrictions placed on the economy since the end of March have also helped to dampen inflation, which has fallen for four months in a row.

This report was compiled by Bank of Valletta Ltd for general information purposes only.