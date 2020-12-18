US Curtis Institute of Music scholar, baritone Charles Buttigieg, has performed his annual Christmas concert, Greeting Christmas at the Ghajnsielem parish church on December 14. Mro John Galea accompanied Buttigieg on the organ. The programme included evergreen carols in different languages and the performance of Emanuele Galea’s Sinfonia Pastorale on the organ. The concert was sponsored by the Gozo Ministry’s cultural heritage directorate.

