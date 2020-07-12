Activity in the US services sector rebounded sharply in June, almost returning to its pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels. However, a resurgence in coronavirus cases that has forced some restaurants and bars to close again threatens the nascent recovery.
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Monday that its non-manufacturing activity index jumped to 57.1 last month, the highest since February, from 45.4 in May and 41.8 in April, which was the lowest since March 2009. A reading above 50 indicates growth in the sector, which accounts for more than two-thirds of US economic activity. The upbeat survey, however, has been overshadowed by raging COVID-19 cases in large parts of the country.
Meanwhile, UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak on Wednesday announced a package worth £30 billion to stimulate the economy which has been severely hit by the pandemic.
Among a raft of measures, the package includes tax cuts and bonuses to support jobs. The latest measures are part of the government’s three-phase plan to boost the economy.
The chancellor also announced a job retention one-off bonus of £1,000 for each furloughed employee who is still in employment as of January 31, 2021.
“We are, as I’ve said before, entering into a very significant recession. We know that that is happening” Sunak said. But he also struck a note of optimism, adding: “We don’t want people to be left without hope or opportunity.”
Finally, in China, consumer inflation ticked up slightly last month as floods in southern China and a new wave of COVID-19 infections in Beijing caused vegetable prices to rise due to short supply, an official statement said on Thursday.
The consumer price index, or CPI, which measures the prices of a basket of consumer goods and services, rose 2.5 per cent year-on-year last month, up slightly from a 2.4 per cent gain in May and ending four successive months of decline, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed. At the same time, downward pressure on factory-gate prices eased as domestic demand recovered and global commodity prices picked up.
This report was compiled by Bank of Valletta Ltd for general information purposes only.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us