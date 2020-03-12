The United States Soccer Federation cancelled upcoming men's and women's international friendlies on Thursday over concerns of the new coronavirus.

The USSF said in a statement that all senior and youth team activities planned in March and April had been scrapped.

The US men's team was due to play the Netherlands on March 26 in Eindhoven and Wales on March 30 in Cardiff.

The women's team were due to face Australia on April 10 in Sandy, Utah, and Brazil on April 14 at San Jose, California.

US travel restrictions because of the coronavirus also prompted cancellation of two planned Mexico friendlies in the United States -- against Czech Republic in Charlotte, North Carolina, on March 26 and against Greece in Arlington, Texas on March 29.

Soccer United Marketing and the Mexican Football Federation announced the cancellations but said a third game in the team's MEXTOUR, against Colombia in Denver on May 30, is still expected to go ahead.

"With the health of our players, coaches, staff and fans as our main priority, US Soccer has decided it was in the best interest to cancel the majority of our upcoming domestic and international camps at all levels, including our senior Men's and Women's National Team games in March and April, due to the outbreak of COVID-19," US Soccer chief medical officer George Chiampas said.