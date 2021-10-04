The US Soccer Federation is calling on a former federal prosecutor to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct and abusive behavior roiling the top US professional women’s soccer league.

“US Soccer has retained Sally Q. Yates of King & Spalding LLP to lead an independent investigation into allegations of abusive behavior and sexual misconduct in women’s professional soccer,” the federation said in a statement on Sunday.

The federation described Yates, a former US prosecutor and deputy attorney general as someone with “extensive experience conducting complex and highly sensitive investigations” who specializes in internal and independent investigations for public and private organizations.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.