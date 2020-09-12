Alex Morgan is the latest star of the world champion US women's national team to move to England's Women's Super League (WSL) after joining Tottenham on Saturday.
"We are delighted to announce that we have reached agreement for the signing of two-time FIFA Women's World Cup winner Alex Morgan, subject to obtaining a visa," Tottenham said in a statement.
