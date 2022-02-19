US teenagers Joe Scally and Giovanni Reyna are hoping to face off for the first time in the Bundesliga when Borussia Moenchengladbach travel to Borussia Dortmund on Sunday.

Scally and Reyna have been close friends ever since they were trainees together at MLS side New York City FC, and both have made the step up to the Bundesliga in recent years.

Reyna moved to Dortmund in 2019, while Scally joined Gladbach in 2021.Sunday’s clash could be the first time the two friends have played on opposing sides in the German league.

“We’ve been talking about it for a year now. Gio was at my house the other day and we’re preparing to swap jerseys after the game,” said Scally at a media roundtable on Thursday.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta