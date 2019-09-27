US stocks fell and Treasuries advanced as the latest impeachment drama in Washington and renewed uncertainty on the trade front sparked risk aversion.

The S&P 500 Index slid for the fourth time in five sessions, with losses extending after a government official said the US is unlikely to extend a waiver allowing American firms to supply China’s Huawei Technologies. Stocks opened lower after a whistle-blower complaint at the centre of the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump was released.

The start of an impeachment inquiry on Tuesday rattled markets before trade optimism buoyed the mood yesterday. Impeachment and trade headlines continued to rattle markets already on edge over signs of slowing global economic growth. Data in the US yesterday signalled the world’s largest economy remains on solid footing, though was unable to bolster market sentiment.

“Risk-taking will really depend on developments in the US-China trade war,” Anna Han, equity strategist at Wells Fargo Securities LLC, told Bloomberg TV. Though in the short term you may see some risk aversion, “on a three-, six-, or 12-month look we think it will be more risk-on as long as we don’t see anything crazy with a derailment on the trade talks.”

Gold steadied following a plunge in the previous session. The pound fluctuated amid rising acrimony in Parliament as the UK limps toward Brexit.