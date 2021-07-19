American teen tennis star Coco Gauff will miss the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for Covid-19, she announced on Sunday.

Gauff, coming off a run to the fourth round at Wimbledon, tweeted her sadness at missing out on “a dream come true” at age 17.

“I am so disappointed to share the news that I have tested positive for COVID and won’t be able to play in the Olympic Games in Tokyo,” Gauff tweeted.

“It has always been a dream of mine to represent the USA at the Olympics and I hope there will be many more chances for me to make this come true in the future.”

Gauff, who reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final at this year’s French Open, became the latest tennis standout and US athlete to miss the Olympics.

