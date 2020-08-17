US billionaire Dan Friedkin on Monday promised to turn Roma into “one of the greatest names in world football” after completing his 591 million euros ($700 million) purchase of the Italian club.

Friedkin, 54, takes over the Serie A side after nine-years under the ownership of fellow American James Pallotta, 62.

“We are delighted to join the AS Roma family,” said Friedkin.

