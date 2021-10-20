US rugby chiefs formally launched a bid to stage the Rugby World Cup on Wednesday, boldly predicting that bringing the sport to American soil for the first time could be a turning point for the game.

At a launch presentation in Washington, USA Rugby detailed plans to stage the men’s World Cup either in 2027 or 2031, as well as the women’s tournament in 2029, utilising NFL stadia across the country.

