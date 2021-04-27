Americans vaccinated against the coronavirus no longer need to wear masks outdoors, except at crowded events, US government health authorities said Tuesday.

Under the newly released guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, fully vaccinated people can eat, walk or attend small gatherings outside without a mask.

"If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing many things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic," the government body said in a statement.

Masks are still considered necessary for vaccinated people if they are at concerts, parades or large sporting events, even when outdoors, the CDC said.

Indoor activities remain under a masks recommendation. This includes movie theatres and even "uncrowded" indoor shopping centres and museums, the CDC said.

The CDC stressed that its newly relaxed guidance only applies to people who have had their full vaccine doses and are two weeks past the final shot.

More than half of all US adults have now received at least one of two vaccine doses. The surging rate of people seeking out vaccines has begun to taper, but new COVID-19 cases are also falling.

Masks remain mandatory in several countries across the world, including Malta.

Local health authorities have said that mask-wearing rules will remain in place for everyone, including vaccinated people, for the time being, although public health chief Charmaine Gauci hinted earlier this month that rules could be relaxed.

"We will adapt once we vaccinate more people and see what others are doing," she told reporters during a weekly pandemic briefing.