The United States steamrolled Jamaica 5-0 on Thursday to book a return to the women’s World Cup, helped by Haiti’s 3-0 victory over Mexico in the CONCACAF W Championship.

Sophia Smith bagged a brace in the space of three minutes and Rose Lavelle, Kristie Mewis and Trinity Rodman scored second-half goals to complete the rout over the Jamaican team — known as the “Reggae Girlz” — who had surprised Mexico 1-0 in their tournament opener.

Five minutes into the contest, Smith attacked down the right side and, after slipping the ball over Jamaican defender Deneisha Blackwood, she drove into the box and delivered a right-footed shot into the net.