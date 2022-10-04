An independent investigation into allegations of misconduct in US women’s soccer found “systemic” abuse and sexual misconduct, the report released Monday found.

The probe by former US Attorney General Sally Yates and the King & Spalding law firm uncovered verbal and emotional abuse and sexual misconduct, including a pattern of “sexually charged comments, unwanted sexual advances and touching and coercive sexual intercourse.”

The 172-page report included interviews with more than 200 National Women’s Soccer League players — many of them members of US national teams — and detailed patterns of abuse from coaches, manipulation and tirades and retaliation for those who came forward with issues.

