Lisa Baird, who was under fire for her handling of sexual misconduct allegations against a head coach, resigned Friday night as commissioner of the top US professional women’s soccer league.

Baird’s decision was announced in a statement posted on the National Women’s Soccer League’s Twitter account and comes just hours after she said the NWSL was calling off this weekend’s matches around the United States.

“The National Women’s Soccer League on Friday has received and accepted Lisa Baird’s resignation as its commissioner,” the league said.

The decision to remove Baird was made by the league’s board of directors, American sports broadcaster ESPN reported. No replacement has been announced.

