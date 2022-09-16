Three local basketball Division One sides will have the chance to take on a USA Select team this weekend as players and coaches from the organisation landed in Malta for the second edition of the Elite Basketball Tournament.

The American team is part of an organisation composed of athletes that have completed their college or National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) eligibility and are looking for professional contracts internationally. Their visit to Malta is part of an international tour they are undertaking, and this year, they will face Depiro BC, Hibernians BC, and Gzira Athleta in friendly games.

Ahead of the games starting Friday with a game that features Gzira and the USA Select, event coordinator Ruben Baldacchino emphasised the exchanges he expects between local teams and the American selection.

“It will be three nights of good basketball level, where USA Select will face local teams during the next three days,” Baldacchino explained.

