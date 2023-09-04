For the third consecutive year, basketball fraternity USA Select will be returning to Malta for a training camp as well as four games from September 12-15.

USA Select is an organisation composed of athletes that have completed their college or National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) eligibility and are looking for professional contracts internationally.

Their visit to Malta is part of an annual international tour they are undertaking where they will start their with matches in the United Kingdom against top clubs such as Gloucester City Kings, and Leicester Riders, in the British Basketball League (BBL), before coming to Malta at the end of their European tour. This year, they will face SiGMA Depiro, Starlites FIJO, Gzira Athleta, and Depiro’s amateur team.

Read the full story on Times of Malta Sport...