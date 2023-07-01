Timothy Weah signed for Juventus from Lille on Saturday, the USA international following in his father’s footsteps to Serie A.

“Timothy Weah has officially become a Juventus player. The American arrives on a permanent deal from Lille,” the Italian club said in a statement.

The son of 1995 Ballon d’Or winner and current president of Liberia George Weah, the 23-year-old will replace Colombia winger Juan Cuadrado who is set to leave as a free agent.

