Timothy Weah signed for Juventus from Lille on Saturday, the USA international following in his father’s footsteps to Serie A.
“Timothy Weah has officially become a Juventus player. The American arrives on a permanent deal from Lille,” the Italian club said in a statement.
The son of 1995 Ballon d’Or winner and current president of Liberia George Weah, the 23-year-old will replace Colombia winger Juan Cuadrado who is set to leave as a free agent.
More details on SportsDesk.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us