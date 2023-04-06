The volatility in cryptocurrencies is always present. The volatile nature of the instrument has helped people earn heavily at times. However, it has also led to extreme losses at times. The volatility risk is a substantial deterrent for people when investing in cryptocurrencies. There is a new way to reduce volatility, and stablecoins have emerged to care for the same. These coins are pegged to a real-world asset to make them stable. The two leading players in this market are USDC and USDT. These are tied to the US dollar and have become extremely popular. They can be seen in almost every cryptocurrency exchange, wallet, and application.

Stablecoins in detail

The two stablecoins, USDC and USDT, are linked with the US dollar. All cryptocurrencies could either be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies or fiat currencies. However, cryptocurrency holders did not have the option to exchange their holdings for a fiat-backed asset until the stablecoins were introduced. These stablecoins have given cryptocurrency holders the freedom to continue owning crypto but stay almost immune to the crazy price swings of pure cryptocurrencies. If you look into the USDC price or the USDT price, you will see that they are much less volatile than other cryptocurrencies that are not backed by any real-world asset.

USDT

It was developed by Tether Limited in Hong Kong in the year 2014. The coin was created by keeping its value tethered to the US dollar. It could be called a US dollar that was on the blockchain and had the properties of cryptocurrencies. The liquidity is excellent, but there is little volatility. The novel coin generated a way of getting the anonymous benefit of cryptocurrencies and dollar value in a single instrument. The launch of the USDT created many new crypto pairs on the exchanges, as it was the first of its kind. It has one of the highest market caps in the cryptocurrency system, being one among the top five. The transactions are fast and relatively cheap. USDT also helps holders to earn interest on decentralized finance protocols. As far as stability is concerned, USDT remains stable at $1 USD. Slight price fluctuations quickly correct themselves to $1 USD.

USDC

USDC came into being in 2018. It was created by Coinbase and Circle. USDC is overseen by Centre Consortium. The consortium ensures the financial and technical standards of the instrument. It also maintains the transparency of the coin. This ensures the value of USDC is fixed at $1 USD at all times. This implies that for every USDC created, there is a cash equivalent of $1 USD in the reserves. Currently, there is a circulation volume of 34.6 billion USDC. Only those institutions that have approval and meet the standards of the Circle membership framework can issue USDC. The instrument has a market cap among the top 10 cryptocurrencies at this point in time.

Among the two, which one is better for you?

There are many things to consider before deciding the better of the two. Here are a few things to consider.

Trading Pairs: Both USDT and USDC have many trading pairs. However, USDT started four years earlier and led a long way. USDC has covered much of the lag and also has many trading pairs.

Transparency and safety: USDT has avoided bringing its reserves in public and is hesitant to provide regular updates. Centre Consortium has complied with all regulations and releases audited reports periodically. Thus, USDC is more transparent and safe among the two.

Earning interest by lending USDC and USDT is possible on many platforms. However, when choosing among these two, the annual percentage yield on USDT tends to be higher than that on the USDC. This makes USDT a good investment option in your portfolio. The risk associated with higher returns must be carefully considered before lending on any platform.

Upcoming potential regulations: The issuer's stance to conform with potential regulations is something you should consider before investing in any coin. Not adhering can seriously jeopardize your investment. Centre Consortium already releases audited reports periodically, making USDC a better bet.

Final thoughts

Both USDT and USDC are backed by dollar equivalents in reserves. Tether is negligent in complying with audits and may suffer when regulations are introduced. USDC has been compliant with audits and is much more transparent. USDT provides better returns when compared with USDC, yet the safety and transparency of USDC are worth considering before investing in one of the two.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is being provided solely for informational and promotional purposes and should not be construed as investment, tax or legal advice.