Malta International Airport on Friday appealed to travellers to use digital vaccine certificates for entry into Malta, rather than paper-based ones.

The request is intended to speed up verification processes for passengers landing in Malta, as paper documentation must be checked manually by public health representatives. Digital versions, on the other hand, are verified immediately upon being scanned.

Malta started accepting digital COVID certificates produced by other EU member states and the UK on Thursday - something MIA welcomed as an "important step in the right direction", which is expected to contribute to an improved experience for arriving guests.

However, it still expected to see several passengers arriving in Malta with missing or paper-based documents, it said.

It asked travellers to do their part to speed up airport processes by submitting the required entry documents digitally whenever possible.

Information on country-specific travel requirements as well as other COVID-19-related updates for departing and arriving travellers can be found on the airport COVID-19 page.