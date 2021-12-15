Malta’s National Anti-Doping Organisation issued a statement on Wednesday to make it clear that the use of cannabis from sports athletes could still constitute a doping violation.

On Tuesday, Maltese Parliament has approved cannabis law that will allow users to carry, buy and grow amounts of the drug, making Malta the first European country to introduce laws to regulate recreational cannabis use.

NADO said that “substances under section 8 “Cannabinoids” of the 2021 WADA Prohibited List and 2022 WADA Prohibited List remain prohibited in sport during the in-competition period.”

