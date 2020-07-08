The number of people who borrowed ebooks from the national library more than quadrupled during the coronavirus lockdown, with the most popular publication being Reader’s Digest.

The number of unique users of Malta Libraries’ ebook service between April and June of this year increased to 4,443 from 951 during the same months last year.

The number of book loans meanwhile increased by more than six times: over the past three months there were 20,209 loans, which included ebooks, audiobooks, videos and magazines. This compares to 3,113 loans between April and June of 2019, and 1,242 in 2018. The increase in loans followed the closure of public libraries when the COVID-19 pandemic hit Malta.

According to data provided by Malta Libraries, during lockdown, more than half of the total loans were by children aged up to 12, while a third of the readers were aged over 18.

This contrasts with last year’s patterns for this time of the year: in 2019 adults made up the majority of borrowers while a third of ebooks were loaned by children.

Over the past three months, the first book in the Harry Potter series was the most borrowed by children, while Patrick Ness’s A Monster Calls was the most popular young adult title. What happened in Vegas by Sylvia Day was meanwhile the most popular book with adults.

Overall, the Reader’s Digest topped the list of the most borrowed ebooks, which included cooking titles, books from the Horrid Henry series and BBC Focus magazine.

Public libraries have reopened, however, deputy librarian of Malta Libraries Margaret Zammit believes there will not be a significant decrease in ebook borrowing, as many people are now comfortable with conveniently accessing books from their mobile device.

Malta Libraries, she added, will monitor the changing ways that its members interact with the libraries to continue meeting demand.

The national library was not the only book service that shifted online to accommodate readers during the pandemic: the lockdown saw sales from traditional outlets collapse.

Publishers' sales down 60%, 80%

Chris Gruppetta from Merlin Publishers told The Sunday Times of Malta that although website sales increased significantly, even the best sale days were nowhere near the sales normally made to bookshops, schools, school fairs and other book events. Overall, the publishers saw an almost 60 per cent drop in sales over three months.

Kristina Chetcuti’s picture book Amazing Maltese Women, published just before the pandemic, topped Merlin Publishers’ list, followed by Trevor Żahra’s Il-Ħajja Sigrieta tan-Nanna Ġenoveffa. Interestingly, a mindfulness for children workbook – Nitgħallem Nikkonċentra by Claudine Slater – also made the top 10 sellers, illustrating parents’ attempts at keeping their children busy.

A spokesperson for Midsea Books meanwhile noted that although Midsea Books focused its resources on its online presence, it registered an 80 per cent drop in sales when compared to 2019.

Nearly half of the publications it sold were novels, while a quarter were children’s titles. Some 14 per cent of sales were educational books and workbooks and surprisingly only 12 per cent Melitensia.

Bookstores did not have a more positive prospect: Merlin Library experienced a decrease in sales and was solely relying on deliveries. In June, as COVID-19 measures started being eased, Merlin Libraries did much better than May but slightly worse than the same period last year.

During these last three months, it too registered particular interest in the Harry Potter and also the Geronimo Stilton series when it comes to children’s books while the most popular books for adults included Normal People by Sally Rooney and The subtle art of not giving a Fu*k by Mark Manson.

Malta Libraries’ most borrowed ebook titles for April-June 2020

Children

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s stone – J.K. Rowling

Horrid Henry robs the bank – Francesca Simon

Horrid Henry tricks the tooth fairy – Francesca Simon



Young adults

A Monster Calls – Patrick Ness

The Mortal Instruments: City of lost souls – Cassandra Clare

The raven boys – Maggie Stiefvater

Adults

What happened in Vegas – Sylvia Day

The beekeeper of Aleppo – Christy Lefteri

The tattooist of Auschwitz – Heather Morris