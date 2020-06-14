Repubblika on Sunday repeated its call to the Prime Minister to respect the Maltese people and stop using his party’s broadcasting services to announce national decisions.

In a statement, it said that although five months had passed since he was appointed Prime Minister, Robert Abela kept using the PL’s station to announce national decisions in an insult to democracy.

Speaking on One TV earlier on Sunday, Abela announced that the public health emergency declared at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic will be lifted in the coming hours.

“Is Robert Abela thinking that the time has come to close down the national broadcasting stations and that we are to listen only to those belonging to his party,” Repubblika asked.

It said it continued to insist on this point not because it had much faith in the fairness and impartiality of the national stations, which the government-dominated, used and abused, but because the Prime Minister’s flagrant use of his party’s media for government business revealed his arrogance towards the Maltese, without any respect for the individual views of each citizen.