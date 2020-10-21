The use of visors on their own is being "discouraged" by the health authorities, who say there is not enough evidence on the effectiveness of face shields to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Office of the Superintendent of Public Health made its position on the matter known for the first time in a set of guidelines issued to regulate mandatory mask-wearing. As of Saturday, the wearing of face masks became mandatory everywhere as part of efforts to control the growing number of COVID-19 cases.

The health authorities had until recently said either masks or visors could be used, despite reports abroad that visors were not as effective. The authorities are now only calling for the use of masks.

"Since we do not yet have evidence that face shields are as effective as source control or protection from respiratory droplets as masks, we recommend that masks should be used in preference to visors (or in conjunction with them), while the use of visors alone is discouraged.

"However, in certain situations where a mask is not practical or cannot be tolerated (for example children with special needs, certain health issues) visors can be used as an alternative to masks," the office said.

From Saturday, anyone found not wearing a mask will be fined €100. If the fine is paid on the spot, the fee goes down to €50.

The mandatory use of medical or cloth masks shall not apply to private homes or private vehicles.

Who is exempt from wearing a mask?

The following are exempt from the requirement to wear a face mask:

children up to three years of age; and

persons with severe cognitive, physical, mental or respiratory impairments who have difficulties tolerating a mask as certified by a licensed medical practitioner, in which case such individuals shall at all times carry the relevant medical certificate exempting them from wearing a mask.

When can the mask be removed?

The temporary removal of face masks is allowed in the following situations:

in the case of children attending kindergarten, while in the classroom;

during high intensity physical activity;

when speaking or providing assistance to any individual who relies on lip reading to communicate;

during official public speaking provided that a physical distance of at least two metres between individuals is maintained [the delivery of lessons or lectures in schools, universities or other education establishments shall not be construed as official public speaking];

if requested for identification purposes, including at banks, at the airport or seaport or by law enforcement officials;

to receive any medical or cosmetic treatment or service involving the face or mouth;

to take medication;

when seated at establishments where food and drink is served.

The guidelines can be accessed here.