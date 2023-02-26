The nurses' union has welcomed Friday's court decision to annul the hospitals management contract and urged the government to use the funds it will save to add more wards to Mater Dei Hospital and refurbish Mt Carmel Hospital.

The Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses (MUMN) said the investment promised in the deal, which was supposed to make Gozo General Hospital, Karin Grech Hospital and St. Lukes's “state of the art hospitals” had never materialised. Since the investment never occurred, these three hospitals quite rightly should therefore be returned to the government, the union said.

"MUMN now expects that all the monetary funds saved from this court verdict should be spent on investment in the health sector such as new wards at MDH and the much-needed refurbishment at Mt. Carmel Hospital which has been left in a state of total neglect for these last 10 years," it said,