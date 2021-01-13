We love to use our phone on a daily basis. This results in a lot of time in front of the screen, especially in the weekends. But you should make sure that you spend this time wisely, because you won’t get back the time that have been spending. Use your phone to entertain yourself.

There are many different ways to be entertained on your phone. Some of the best things you can do on your phone is watching movies, TV-shows, be on social media, track your health and fitness and a lot more! Make sure you don’t miss out on anything here.

You could also do a lot of business with your phone. Many people like to stick to their computers, but this is less flexible than using your phone. While traveling and discovering new adventures, you could still do business using your phone. This is so much more flexible!

Track your sleep schedule

The best thing about our phones is that they have been much more modern for the last couple of years. Many of the apps that are pre-installed on your phone gives you much more to work with on a daily basis. This could for example be tracking your sleep schedule daily.

Why should you exactly do that? Well, it will be beneficial for you in the length. If you are constantly sleeping less than six hours a day, you might want to do something about it. The best place to start with this is tracking your schedule. It gives you the complete overview.

There are many different apps on your phone that can track your sleep schedule. Some of the apps can also give you tips about when to go to sleep or when you should wake up. These are some of the benefits you can gain by tracking your sleep schedule with your phone.

If you are using an iPhone, then you will already have a sleep tracker on your phone. You can therefore use less time to find a good app and instead focus on using the app every night. It is better for your health and for your sleep to have this in focus. Make sure to be focused all the time, and to eat and sleep well.

Make sure you stay healthy

You might want to use your phone just as much as you have to, and not use it too much. It would not be beneficial for you to use your phone too much. Make sure to have a limit each day. You could easily set limits for apps and lock screen on your phone to be in more control.

The best way to make sure you stay healthy is tracking your fitness routines and your food intake. You can use numerous of apps doing this easily on your phone. Using this type of tracking apps will keep you in your routine almost most of the time. Routine is important.

For example, you can easily use apps that tracks your food intake. You want to make sure that you eat the correct number of calories including proteins, carbs and fat throughout every day. The same thing is important for vitamins and minerals since they are vital.

Do more from your phone

You can do the same for your fitness routine. This is more complex, but it gives you a good insight in your training as well as numerous of statistics to work with. If you want lift heavy, then you will need to track your fitness routine with your phone, which can be done easily.

Business has always been a part of our society, and this is what makes the economy run from day to day. You can easily take part in business meetings and discussions with your phone. If you`re always traveling, then your phone is your best buddy for doing business.

Make sure that you have charged up your battery phone every time and that you also have the necessary accessories to run a business from your phone. There are plenty of apps you can download for meetings, but the most used apps for meetings are Zoom and Teams.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.