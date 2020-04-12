Due to the current unprecedented situation where most shops have been requested to temporarily close their retail outlets, many consumers currently have credit notes or gift vouchers that they cannot use or redeem. These consumers are concerned that they might lose the possibility to use these vouchers if they expire before the shops’ closure order is withdrawn.

Consumers who have credit notes or vouchers that are due to expire in the coming days or weeks are advised to communicate in writing with the retail outlet and confirm that the remaining valid days of these vouchers will be automatically extended once the closure order is withdrawn. In other words, if consumers have one month left on their voucher, they should be allowed to use it within one month from the date the shop is allowed to reopen for business.

To safeguard their right to use the credit note or voucher, consumers should make sure they do not lose the relevant documentation because if this happens the seller is not obliged to replace it and consumers may end up empty-handed. If, however, the lost voucher or credit note is made out in the consumer’s name, the seller may be able to issue a new one.

Another possible problem consumers may face, is that the shop that issued the voucher or credit note may go out of business. To avoid such a possibility, consumers should try and use the voucher as soon as possible. If consumers still have unused vouchers from a shop that remains closed, it would be very difficult for them to get back the value of their vouchers.

Consumers who are not allowed to make use of their vouchers after shops reopen, or face problems with the terms and conditions of their use, may seek redress by submitting a claim with the Office for Consumer Affairs at the MCCAA.