The Department of Education’s Psycho-Social Services recently teamed up with Aikikai Malta to organise an arts and crafts competition on the theme of how to counter bullying.

The competition was open to children and adolescents aged nine to 16, who were asked to reflect and unleash their creativity on bullying and non-violence. The participants were left free to using any medium of their choice, whether it be painting, drawing, or craftwork – for their creative entries.

The competition was divided in three themes – ‘Friend me, don’t bully me’, ‘Be a buddy, not a bully’ and ‘Be a hero, stand against bullying’ which were allocated to participants in different age categories.

A total of 140 participants submitted their artwork, out of which 10 winners won scholarships consisting of Aikido term-sessions offered by Aikikai Malta. The art submissions were evaluated by artist Christine Mizzi, who is also a practitioner at Aikikai Malta.

The martial art is an ideal way to neutralise bullying

The awarding ceremony was led by assistant director Franceanne Borg Orland and Mr Kevin Bonanno on behalf of Aikikai Malta in the presence of anti-bullying teacher Deborah Sciberras and Christine Mizzi at the Malta school for Visual and Performing Arts in Ħamrun.

Aikido is a Japanese martial art that promotes cooperation, self-confidence, discipline, positive attitude, mental and physical skills, and personal development in particular.

The martial art is therefore an ideal way to neutralise bullying. Moreover, it that can be learnt by everyone and even taken as lifelong learning.

Aikikai Malta is the only local Aikido school authorised by the Aikido world headquarters in Japan to provide Aikido courses for juniors and adults. It provides all-year-round practice and occasionally also organises seminars directed by foreign masters from Europe and Japan. Four of their courses are accredited at Level 4 of the Malta Qualification Framework.

For further information regarding Aikikai Malta and scholarships, visit the website below or the AikikaiMalta Facebook page.

www.aikidomalta.net