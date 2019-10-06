Developing a new medicinal drug takes longer than a decade to the tune of a billion euros. The astronomical cost of this exercise is partially driven by the stringent regulation governing this process as well as the many steps required to discover, test, manufacture, and market the new drug.

Before a potential new medicine is discovered, scientists study the disease of interest and characterise important molecules, mostly proteins, which play a crucial role in the disease. One of the central ideas in drug discovery is to somehow stop these proteins from carrying out their function, thereby altering the course of the disease. This can be done by using other smaller molecules (the drugs) which bind to the proteins and stop the disease from progressing.

The search for these small-molecule drugs involves robots and computers which are able to physically test hundreds of thousands of molecules. The best molecules resulting from this search are called hits. Top hits are studied to ensure that they are not toxic and that they can get to site of the protein inside the human body. Later, hits are further optimised to make them more effective and safe. Once again, only the most promising hits, now known as leads, are taken forward in the drug discovery pipeline. These leads are tested in a preclinical setting. This means testing leads in test tubes (in vitro) and in animal models such as chimpanzees and rats (in vivo). This testing helps scientists gain a detailed understanding of how the new drug works and how safe it is. Drug safety is of paramount importance in drug discovery.

Starting out with close to a million molecules, at this stage we only have a couple of molecules, now called candidate drugs, left. These candidates will move into clinical testing, which consists of three successive phases. In Phase 1 Clinical Trials, the candidate drugs are tried in healthy individuals. This is to study the safety profile of the drug. The Phase 2 Clinical Trials test the candidate drug in a small group of people affected by the disease. This group is made up of a few hundred people, and scientists study the effectiveness, side-effects and the dosing regimen of the drug. In the final, Phase 3 Clinical Trials, the candidate drug is tested on a larger cohort of patients (thousands) to generate statistical significant data about the drug’s benefit and safety.

Computers are used in each and every step of this labour-intensive process. Computer software is used to reduce the number of molecules to test, to simulate the effect of the drug on the body (such as toxicity), and to study and tweak molecular properties which increase the effectiveness of the drug.

Jean-Paul Ebejer, a researcher at the University of Malta, together with industrial partner, Oxford Drug Design, and other scientific colleagues from the University of Oxford, have developed and published a novel bioinformatics method for the discovery of new medicinal drugs. This computational technique, called Ligity, was demonstrated to outperform other existing methods, both in accuracy and speed. By first performing medicinal studies in silico (in a computer) rather than in vivo (in living organisms) and in vitro (in a test tube), the development costs and time-cycle for finding and developing new drugs is shorter and more efficient, which increases pharmaceutical productivity, and over time decreases the cost of medications for patients.

Dr Jean-Paul Ebejer is a lecturer at the Centre for Molecular Medicine and Biobanking at the University of Malta. He holds an MSc and a DPhil in the areas of bioinformatics and computational drug-design.

