Engineers who serve as site technical officers at excavation and construction sites will be acting “outside their area of competence” and going against the law regulating the profession, the newly-founded Malta Association of Professional Engineers (MAPE) has warned.

In a statement, the MAPE insisted the concept of considering electrical or mechanical engineers as being eligible for the post of Site Technical Officer (STO) revealed “the utter lack of understanding of the authorities” of these specific engineering disciplines.

Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg announced in a statement last week that engineering graduates will soon be able to act as STOs at excavation and construction sites.

The decision was taken as part of efforts to enlarge the potential pool of STOs, which an initial reform of excavation and demolition laws had originally limited to qualified architects. Laws concerning excavation and demolition works were swiftly reformed in June following three building collapses in the space of a few weeks.

The revised laws introduced the concept of STOs at construction sites. The officers are intended to be qualified persons who would be responsible for overseeing building sites during sensitive works which might affect third parties.

According to the government, both those graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Construction Engineering from Mcast as well as all those graduating in engineering from the University of Malta would be eligible.

Utter lack of understanding from the authorities

The most recent update has however raised eyebrows, with the MAPE insisting that any individual who exercises the function of STO, “while free to do so, may not claim to be exercising the profession of either an electrical or mechanical engineer”.

“The title of engineer cannot be used for this purpose. Any engineer who acts as an STO will do so at his own risk outside the profession,” the association went on. The role of architects and civil engineers, the association pointed out, are “distinctly separate and in many cases unrelated” to that of engineers.

“The MAPE advises its members and all warrant holders to strictly adhere to the stipulations of the Engineering Profession Act and not expose themselves to unprotected engagements such as that required of an STO,” the body said.

The controversial revised excavation laws came into force at the end of June, after stakeholders were given a week to provide feedback on the proposals amid a temporary ban placed on all demolition and excavation works.