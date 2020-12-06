When it comes to the use of words and images in print publications, there are often disputes over copyright and their fair use. Unfortunately, there have been no significant cases where hard-and-fast rules have been established for the fair use of images for use on the internet.

Many of the images are from major agencies which have legal teams that look for infringements in their use. These lawyers use photographers and artists who make their work available free of charge to bloggers who do not know better or post the content on their pages. The lawyers then chase down unsuspecting bloggers and earn money by charging penalties for copyright infringement.

A party may seek to protect its copyright from unauthorised use by filing a civil lawsuit in court. The law may authorise an injunction, which means the court can order the defendant to delete the website, destroy the image and refrain from using it any further.

Anyone who infringes a copyrighted work can be held liable for thousands of euros in damages. If the copyright holder can prove the infringement was intentional, the amount can be increased if the work infringes the rights of other people, such as children.

Anyone who infringes a copyrighted work can be held liable for thousands of euros in damages

Obtaining permission from the person pictured merely stops allegations of theft or violation of the right to promotion. But besides the issue of copyright infringement, one also needs to be careful not to violate other people’s privacy rights. A US court once issued an injunction prohibiting a website operator from infringing Paris Hilton’s rights by selling subscriptions to a website that provided photos of her and other private data belonging to her.

Some photo services require a paid licence, and if one intends to use the images for social media or marketing, this is the safest option. One has two options: ‘fair use’, which includes the use of an image under certain circumstances, or Creative Commons licence, which grants the right to use the image for creative expression and commercial purposes. Creative Commons licences grant the right to freedom of expression when using images under certain conditions, such as in a book, film, TV show, music video, and so on, as long as they are not subject to copyright from the outset.

Even a simple word, name, slogan or short phrase may be protected by trademark law.

‘Fair use’ is there to enable use that benefits society and the common good, but it does not mean ‘fair game’ for any vanity. It is designed for the public good by allowing copyrighted works to be used without permission for the benefit of the public. ‘Fair use’ allows use of the protected work only when its use is for the benefit of society or a public good.

Therefore, the eSkills Malta Foundation advises great caution when making use of material downloaded from the internet. Not everything on the internet can be simply downloaded freely and pasted in a blog post.

As they say, the world is a stage and one can never be too sure who is watching!

This article was prepared by collating various publicly available online sources.

Claude Calleja, Executive, eSkills Malta Foundation