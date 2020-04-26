Earlier during the scholastic year, students at St Margaret College Middle School, Cos­picua, especially those with social, emotional and behaviour difficulties, attended sessions with pets to help improve their emotional literacy.

The pet sessions were held in the school’s Learning Support Zone classroom, a safe and enjoyable class that students usually visit for programmes dealing with behaviour and anger management, self-esteem enhancement, conflict resolution, independent living skills, communication skills, relationship building, dealing with peer pressure, and social and emotional literacy.

The students eagerly wanted to feed the animals, play with them, pet them and also give them instructions.

During the sessions a number of different breeds of dogs, a canary, a tortoise, a rabbit and a dwarf hamster were brought to school by the pupils and sometimes even staff members. They would explain to peers how they take care of them, their pets’ needs, likes, dislikes and habits, how long they’ve had it for and how they trained it. Apart from such pets that the school hosted every week, there were also two resident pets at the Learning Support Zone classroom. These were Milly and Molly – two adorable guinea pigs that have been there since the beginning of the sessions.

The students were very receptive to the sessions, and they eagerly wanted to feed the pets, play with them, pet them and also give them instructions. All the animals were very friendly and had fun playing with the students. Some students at first were afraid and shied away from dogs in particular, but eventually they gained enough confidence and, with prompting from their fellow students, were encouraged to approach them.

Petting animals is very calming to students, especially those suffering from anxiety. The sessions also taught them that it is important to clean up and feed the pets, which is a part of their responsibility. It is a vital lesson for life, which will serve them in their future.

Through this programme, the students learnt empathy and that having a pet is a life commitment, and a responsibility one should not shy away from. It is also very important to get the message across that pets are a member of the family, and we should never harm them or use them for fighting or business purposes.