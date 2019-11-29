A talk entitled ‘What is there under my feet?’ will be delivered by Sebastiano D’Amico from the University of Malta’s Geosciences Department at Il-Ħaġar Museum, St George’s Square, Victoria, tomorrow at 11am.

The lecture will deal with the multidisciplinary scientific methods used to explore cultural heritage sites, with reference to test sites in Malta and abroad.

It is the latest in the series of assorted talks on Saturdays discussing science at the service of heritage exploration and conservation.

Admission is free but as places are limited, those interested are encouraged to reserve seats by e-mailing events@heartofgozo.org.mt.