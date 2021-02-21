A ‘cooling-off period’ gives buyers a period of 14 days during which they can change their mind, cancel a sale and claim a full refund of the money paid from the seller. Unfortunately, many consumers are still either unaware of this right or not well-informed when they can benefit from it.

When can this right be used?

The cooling-off rule applies only to sales contracts concluded between consumers and traders either through a distance means of communication, such as online, or off-premises, where the sales transaction is not initiated or concluded at the sellers’ business premises.

For sales concerning the purchase of goods, the 14 days start on the date the goods bought are physically delivered to consumers. With regard to services, the 14 days start on the day the sales agreement is signed.

Consumers must be informed in writing about this right, both before and when the sale is concluded. If this information is not provided, the right of withdrawal is automatically extended to one year, or to 14 days from when consumers are informed about their cancellation rights.

How can a purchase be cancelled?

To exercise this right, consumers are not obliged to provide a reason but are responsible to inform the online or off-premises trader about their decision to cancel the sale while during the cooling-off period. Furthermore, since consumers may need to prove that they cancelled the sale within the legal time limit, they should inform sellers of their decision in writing. Once a sale is cancelled, consumers have a further 14 days to return the unwanted product.

Regarding traders’ obligations, once a distance or an off-premises sale is cancelled, they are obliged to reimburse the money paid by consumers within 14 days from the date of cancellation. In case of goods, traders may withhold the reimbursement until they receive the item or until consumers supply evidence that they have sent back the product.

The refund owed to consumers must include the cost of standard delivery. If, however, at the time of purchase, consumers opted for a more expensive delivery, the difference in price from standard delivery is usually not reimbursed.

Consumers may also be required to cover the costs to return the unwanted product to the seller.

In addition, before returning the goods, consumers are advised to check whether sellers have provided any instructions. While there is no legal obligation to return goods in their original packaging, consumers are nonetheless responsible to take all the necessary precautions to avoid the goods getting damaged in transit.

Exceptions to the cooling-off rule

For certain purchases, the cooling-off rule does not apply. In the case of goods, these exceptions include:

• products that deteriorate quickly, such as fresh flowers and certain food items;

• goods that are custom-made or personalised;

• the supply of newspapers or magazines, except for subscription contracts for the supply of such publications;

• supply of sealed goods that are not suitable for return due to hygiene reasons and were unsealed after delivery;

• CDs, DVDs or software with broken seals;

• digital content not supplied on a tangible medium if the performance has begun with the prior express consent of the consumer acknowledging the loss of the right of withdrawal.

Concerning services, the exceptions include:

• service contracts that have been fully performed with the consumers’ express consent;

• situations where consumers have specifically requested traders to carry out urgent repairs or maintenance;

• renting a vehicle;

• the provision of services related to accommodation not for residential purposes, such as booking a hotel room; or

• catering or leisure activities for specific dates or period of performance, such as restaurant bookings, theatre or concert tickets.

Unresolved disputes with traders

If consumers encounter situations where their cancellation rights are denied, they may seek the assistance of the Office for Consumer Affairs. It is important that when submitting their complaint, consumers provide the proof of purchase, the contact details of the seller and a copy of the correspondence sent to the seller concerning their complaint.

In situations where sellers are not locally-based but operate from another EU member state, the complaint needs to be sent to the European Consumer Centre Malta.

www.mccaa.org.mt

odette.vella@mccaa.org.mt

Odette Vella, Director, Information and Research Directorate