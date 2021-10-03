A conference on the theme ‘Transdisciplinary approaches for societal change – how different backgrounds come together to address wicked problems’ will be held in Malta on November 13 from 9am to 5.30pm. The conference, which is aimed at educators, researchers, artists, entrepreneurs and innovators, will conclude the four-year SciCulture project funded under the Erasmusplus programme.

The project is led by the University of Malta in partnership with Science View, Greece; the University of Exeter, UK; the University of Bergen, Norway; and Delft University of Technology, The Netherlands.

Its aim was to nurture transdisciplinarity and innovative problem-solving through the blending of arts, science and entrepreneurship. The organisers said that during this last leg of the project’s four-year journey, the conference will look at: what has emerged from the project participants’ attempts to respond to wicked problems; how innovative pedagogical approaches unified different backgrounds in the search for a common goal; and how design- thinking can support creativity and transdisciplinarity in an effort to go beyond individuality.

The conference will focus on three areas: 1) Collaboration, creativity and innovation in education; 2) Responsible research and innovation (RRI) in education and research; and 3) Posthumanism for problem-solving and innovative pedagogies.

The conference will consist of presentations by international keynote speakers, workshops and roundtables, and will offer partici­pants the opportunity to network and discuss with other professionals from various fields. Participants will also have the opportunity to learn about SciCulture’s toolkit, which helps to integrate transdisciplinarity, design and creative pedagogies in courses. The project is supported by the European Commission and is funded under the EU’s Erasmusplus programme. Participation in the conference is free but places are limited. Anyone interested in taking part is to register before October 29 via the link https://www.eventbrite.com/e/end-of-project-conference-tickets-171768593487.

For further details, visit the website below or the project’s Facebook page.

www.sciculture.eu