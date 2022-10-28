Giulia Privitelli from Pietre Vive will on Friday, November 4, at 7pm deliver the first in a series of four online reflections exploring different perspectives of the theme of mercy, organised by the Centre of Ignatian Spirituality and Pietre Vive.

Giulia Privitelli

Privitelli, an art historian who has studied the Theology of Art, will introduce and explore Caravaggio’s painting Le Sette Opere della Misericordia, which beautifully brings together the two contrasting elements of mercy and judgement. She will interpret the symbols the painting shows, and use the work of art as a text for spiritual reflection.

This fourth edition of reflections is being coordinated by Sandro Rossi and Ms Privitelli and is open to the public. Participation is free and no booking is necessary. The sessions are stand-alone, with a continuous reflective thread about mercy weaving through them all. Those who can attend even one session are welcome. Those attending all the sessions will have a more comprehensive experience.

The link to join the talks is https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89329229799?pwd=MnNEWjh4K3IwbFhsT3J3TEpPRnJxUT09

(Meeting ID: 893 2922 9799; Passcode: 462560)

More information and the link for each session can be also be accessed through the Centre for Ignatian Spirituality Facebook page or by sending an e-mail to director@cismalta.org.

https://www.facebook.com/cismalta/