The USS San Jacinto (CG-56) will enter Grand Harbour on Sunday.

While in Malta, the officers and crew will enjoy shore leave and have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the cultural and historic heritage of Malta.

US chargé d’affaires Gwendolyn Green welcomed the arrival saying these ships are a visual reminder of the strong partnership to keep the Mediterranean safe and an opportunity for the Armed Forces of Malta and the US Navy to share maritime expertise.

The USS SAN JACINTO (CG-56) is a Ticonderoga-class cruiser. The ship honours the April 21, 1836 battle by the San Jacinto River in Texas, where General Sam Houston and his greatly outnumbered Texas soldiers defeated Mexican Army forces.

Captain Christopher E. Marvin is the commanding officer. A native of rural northeastern Pennsylvania, he boasts over 20 years of service in the US Navy and is a recipient of the US Navy Commendation Medal; Iraq Campaign Medal; and various other unit and service awards.