Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk won his rematch against Anthony Joshua by split decision to set up a potential unification bout with Britain’s Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

The former cruiserweight world champion, who dismantled the holder in London last year, faced an improved Joshua but outboxed him once again in just his fourth heavyweight bout.

Usyk, now unbeaten at 20-0 immediately called out Fury, who announced his latest retirement earlier this month but has signalled his willingness to resume his career.

Victory over the 6ft 9ins (2.06m) Fury would unite all four heavyweight belts and constitute a crowning glory for the sublime Ukrainian, a former outstanding amateur and Olympic heavyweight champion.

Click here for full story