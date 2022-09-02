Ukrainian heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk said on Friday he hoped to set up a unification bout with Britain’s Tyson Fury in 2023.

Plans of a fight had been discussed since 35-year-old Usyk won his rematch against Anthony Joshua last month to retain the IBF, WBA and WBO titles in just his fourth fight in the division.

“I would really like to see this fight happen next year,” Usyk said on Friday in Kyiv.

“We do not know what is on his mind. This is Tyson Fury, everyone knows that he is a very crazy kid,” he said.

Last month, WBC champion Fury announced that he was retiring from boxing but after the Usyk-Joshua game he posted a video on Twitter saying he “would annihilate both of them (Usyk and Joshua) on the same night”.

More details here...