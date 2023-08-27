Oleksandr Usyk of Ukraine retained his world heavyweight titles with a ninth-round knockout of Britain’s Daniel Dubois in Wroclaw, Poland on Saturday.

Victory meant Usyk kept hold of the World Boxing Association, World Boxing Organisation and International Boxing Federation belts.

It also extended his perfect professional record to 21 wins from 21 bouts.

Dubois, however, claimed he had been “cheated” out of victory after referee Luis Pabon ruled he had struck Usyk with a low blow in the fifth round, which led to a lengthy delay.

But former World Boxing Council super-middleweight champion Richie Woodhall, commentating at ringside, described his fellow Briton’s punch as a “borderline shot”.

