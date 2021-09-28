A rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua is possible in February or March, the promoter of the Ukrainian boxing champion confirmed Tuesday, days after Joshua lost his world heavyweight titles to Usyk.

Usyk won by a unanimous decision, depriving Joshua of his World Boxing Association, International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Organization belts in front of a home crowd in London on Saturday.

Joshua immediately voiced his readiness to face Usyk again, saying at a post-fight press conference that he is “110 percent” likely to activate a rematch clause contained in the contract for the bout.

