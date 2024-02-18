Modern dentistry is offering a world of digital technology, new dental materials and options to replace any missing teeth mostly with the advancement of implants. All this is aimed at improving the quality of life and promoting active ageing. But with all these options available, are the elderly in need of such services making use of them?

Utilisation or oral health services

In the past, older persons were the least likely of any age group to utilise oral health services; the oldest elderly being the least likely to seek oral healthcare with the majority being edentulous. As the population ages, visits to doctors tended to increase, while visits to dentists tended to decrease.

Trends have changed, with a drastic decrease in the edentulous rates in the older population and a corresponding increase in the utilisation of oral health services by persons aged over 65. This is due to the fact that older persons have retained their natural dentition and replaced any missing teeth, all these leading to the need of utilisation of oral health services.

With increasing numbers of older persons retaining their natural teeth well into advanced age, the future generations of older persons will stand a greater risk of developing root and coronal caries, secondary caries and perio­dontal disease, all requiring regular dental services. Thus, the younger cohort of older adults tends to be dentate and to utilise oral health service similarly to adults in the workforce.

Utilisation will still be also linked to the level of education, including having a high-status job, income, mobility and personal experiences, which influence the retention of natural teeth and perceived need for care. Such persons are potentially more likely to be familiar with and to adopt a favourable oral health attitude towards the maintenance of their oral health.

Furthermore, it has been suggested that powerful normative influences are exerted among peers within higher socio-economic sub-populations. A relationship between the socio-economic status of individuals and the expectations of health exists: older persons who are poor, have chronic untreated conditions, and those who are under­educated have a higher incidence of chronic dental neglect.

Utilisation of portable dental services

Some form of portable dental care for housebound elderly people has been available for many years. Nowadays, with an increase in the number of residential homes for the elderly where frail, bedridden and cognitively impaired older persons are in quite increasing numbers, such services will be in demand and should be available.

As like older groups in the community, they may be deterred from seeking oral healthcare for a variety of reasons, including attitudes and perceptions of dentistry, barriers preventing attendance, lack of motivation and/or lack of access to such services. Of specific influence for the homebound is the frustrations of their restricted lives and altered priorities, which often result in apathy towards many things in life, including oral healthcare and treatment.

For the older persons in residential homes, a proper oral health policy is fundamental, but it is sadly lacking in the majority of homes

Homebound elderly who are frail perceive barriers to both seeking oral healthcare and to other aspects of the healthcare systems. Society should make utilisation of oral health services for these older persons more easily accessible.

The need and acceptance of oral health services

Older persons have the right to choose for themselves whether they use oral health services or not. Oral health promotion should facilitate this choice by providing dental information and dental access upon which one can base the final decisions.

Realistic and practical choices do not exist if practical information is unavailable or the oral health services remain perceived to be inadequate, inappropriate, unacceptable, inaccessible, unaffordable or unavailable.

Identifying housebound older persons who may need oral healthcare is not easy and involves the development of networks of social and medical health services, with carers liaising and communicating with each other regularly.

Patient or patient family apathy score consistently high as a major barrier to accept oral health services by the older persons, especially if they are dependent. Dentists, however, are most likely to identify lack of concrete oral health policies especially in residential homes. The need to invest in portable dental equipment, as well as lack of suitable facility space, are extra barriers to overcome.

Better training and teamwork bet­ween the dental personnel and the older persons with their carers are necessary to facilitate appropriate oral health utili­sation. However, this need for oral healthcare is irrelevant for programme planning unless it can be translated into demand for care.

Improving utilisation of oral health services

Information and awareness of the local oral health services network is a necessary first step to seeking oral healthcare. The individual’s belief in the health system must be changed in order to enhance utilisation behaviour, the chronic non-utilisers being the most difficult to reach.

Seminars in oral health in senior centres and other organisations (as these are accessible effective areas for activity with groups rather than individuals), and oral health promotion campaigns are the necessary first posi­tive steps in this effort.

Oral health education programmes have traditionally been aimed at the younger age groups and have no personal relevance to the majority of the older people, especially the edentulous. Even more important is the need to change these health value systems in youth and middle age so that regular oral healthcare becomes part of an individual’s behaviour pattern before reaching old age.

The great majority of non-utilising older persons were probably non-utilisers in their earlier years. For the older persons in residential homes, a proper oral health policy is fundamental, but it is sadly lacking in the majority of homes, including in Malta.

Any positive attitude to oral health is a good indicator of utilisation of oral health services and helps to overcome carriers to oral healthcare. Any improvement in utilisation of oral health services will continue to close the gap between demand and need. Oral health is directly related to an acceptable good quality of life and contributes to healthy active ageing.

Alexander Schembri is president of the Maltese Association of Gerontology and Geriatrics (MAGG).