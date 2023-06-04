Renowned choreographer Emanuel Gat’s Utopia, which held its world premiere last month at the Manoel Theatre between May 26 and 28, is a piece of contemporary dance wearing many hats, being composed both for and with ŻfinMalta company dancers.

The choreographer explained in a recent interview that “the notion behind Utopia comes simply from the obvious gap that exists between the choreographic models created in the studio and the reality of the ones which we can observe outside of it” – the gap, therefore, between art and its affect… the distance between the ideal and the reality.

Collaboration between choreographer and dancers may serve to bridge this gap, creating egalitarian, horizonal structures of organisation, ideals of decentralisation and democratisation. But we are wont to be sceptical of utopias – fantastical notions may cause more disappointment than encouragement in the end.

The choreography holds the dancer at its centre, not as an instrument in the hands of the choreographer, but as an agent – unique and responsible – an active participant in the act of creation.

Utopia charts the personal journeys of 10 individuals looking for connection. They meander the Manoel Theatre stage on the opening night at first seemingly disconnected, their movements individual, enclosed – the sequences they danced brief and multifarious. This transitions slowly and imperceptibly as they appear to awaken together in a moment of realisation, accompanied by music by the choreographer and his son Michael ‘Chick-P’ Gat.

A lot of pacing ensues – a lot of searching. They march together as a collective across the stage, breaking off at points to stand before their audience alone.

As the dance unfolds, a sense of urgency becomes felt – a sort of acceleration is perceived. Amid the music – electronic and avant-garde – come at a point what sounded like gunshots and falling bombs. The music went from discord and fragmentation (żerżieq I wrote in my notes) to birdsong.

There is nothing more utopian than a frail human being searching

A sequence ensues between a male and female dancer that expressed what appeared to be an amorous exchange – love, after all, is an everyday utopia – an ideal that we strive for despite the fictions we attach to it. It is a utopia that we approach with amnesia – we are quick to forget its disappointments and accept its encouragement. It seems we are not as averse to fantastical things after all.

The 10 dancers face us at the end as silhouettes – disembodied. They are both individual and collective, simultaneously singular and plural. The word ‘utopia’ is derived from the Greek prefix οὔ (ou-), meaning ‘not’, and τόπος (topos), meaning ‘place’, literally translating to ‘nowhere’.

The contemporary dance Utopia says from the outset that choreography can be an allegory with which to point to ideals, or utopian models – a mirror with which to view the world we live in and a method for bridging the gap between the ideal and the real.

It also points to social organisation through a utopian lens and encourages us to be less sceptical of ideals, using them, rather, to better our world, rather than dismiss them as starry-eyes and unrealistic.

ŻfinMalta captured these thematic threads with characteristic poise and elegant ferocity – another in a long line of artistic successes for the company.

We shall never reach the non-place of utopia, but there is nothing more utopian than a frail human being searching, pacing alone and together on the stage of life, eyes ablaze and full of dreams.