Why do we often reserve the right to change our minds as often as necessary while we expect political and business leaders not to do so? Is a U-turn in politics such a bad thing for democracy?

The term U-turn in politics goes back many decades, even if there are different variations. In the UK, Ireland and many former UK colonies, a U-turn is a derogatory term for a sudden, real, or apparent change of policy or opinion by a public official. In the US, they prefer to use the word ‘flip-flop’ while in Australia and New Zealand, the preferred term is “backflip”. In political parlance, U-turns always have negative connotations of pandering and hypocrisy.

Outside politics, the use of the term is not as pejorative. In our personal lives, we often change our minds as we become aware of changing circumstances. When we go for a medical check-up, and the doctor advises us to change our lifestyle to reduce risks to our health, we would be foolish not to follow this advice and insist on being consistent by sticking to our health-racking habits like smoking, overeating, or consuming too much alcohol.

In his essay on the cultural differences between politics and science, Lewis Eigen, a US business leader, educator and humanitarian, argues, “To the scientist failure to flip-flop in the face of contradictory evidence is irrational and dangerous behaviour.” In our personal lives, we often consider those who can take criticism on board and adjust their behaviour accordingly as praiseworthy and broad-minded. On the contrary, those unwilling to listen to other opinions and advice are labelled as pig-headed or arrogant.

The U-turn is not seen to be something that those outside political circles deem particularly worthy of rebuke. In the business world, U-turns have no negative connotations. Companies know that if their business models fail to give the desired results, they must change course to keep customers and shareholders happy. For instance, if only more local businesses would change their practice of not quoting the prices of the goods they sell online, they would certainly keep their clients better informed to purchase their goods.

In politics, U-turns have different dynamics. It is no wonder that politicians seem constantly to feel the need to insist they are not guilty of them. Perhaps the most memorable example of how politicians perceive U-turns was summed up by Margaret Thatcher when, at a Conservative party conference in 1980, wanting to show her strength and mark a radical change from the previous Tory prime minister, Edward Heath, said, “Your turn if you want to. The lady is not for turning”. Heath reversed free market economic policies in the early 1970s when his government nationalised Rolls-Royce. Nationalisation was considered antithetical to Conservative beliefs.

The pandemic was a formidable challenge for politicians unprepared to deal with the evolving public health crisis that caused so much social distress.

Then UK prime minister Boris Johnson made a classical U-turn when initially he refused to provide meals to underprivileged children during school holidays. But when footballer Marcus Rashford started a media campaign to force the government to reverse this decision, Johnson made a U-turn. Johnson’s about-face was motivated by public relations, but it led to good politics. We should all be happy when political U-turns lead to good results for democracy.

Political U-turns carry potential hazards. If they are too frequent, a politician risks being seen as lacking in conviction and authority, even by their own party. Cabinet ministers particularly detest them when sent out to defend the indefensible, only to be publicly humiliated hours later by their leader who says the policy was indeed dreadful.

Politicians are right when they change their position in response to changing political environment as long as they are honest about it. When public opinion becomes overwhelmingly against a particular policy, it is wise for political leaders to put an issue on the back burner for a while. There is a difference between changing one’s position and breaking a promise. Breaking a promise is a higher-order problem than changing a policy position.

We need to start destigmatising the U-turn. If we do not, we just encourage our leaders to become more inflexible and dishonest, breaking down trust in democracy. We must learn to accept U-turns as a way to improve politics with less tribalism and more robust debate.

Politicians need to follow the John Maynard Keynes line, “When the facts change, I change my mind.”